Product information "Satisfyer Heat Wave Connect App" Two powerful motors and the ergonomic shape of the Heat Wave stimulate the G-spot and clitoris at the same time. The pleasurable massage is rounded off by the warming function, which heats the app-controlled sexual wellness device up to 102.2 °F (39°C) Compatible with the free Satisfyer app – available for iOS and Android The combination of the sensual heating function and vibrations ensures intense stimulation Two powerful motors transmit intense vibration rhythms throughout the sexual wellness device 15-year guarantee Sensual stimulation through vibration and heat 2 powerful motors Clitoral and G-spot stimulation Waterproof IPX7 Body-friendly silicone Can also be used without the app Editable preset programs Endless variety of programs with the app Whisper modes Lithium-ion battery USB magnetic charging cable included Easy to clean Satisfyer Heat Wave Connect App: The advantages of the heated vibrator The Satisfyer Heat Wave vibrator ignites your passion in a number of ways: There is a powerful motor in its long, slightly voluminous shaft and a clitoral stimulator that seduces your hot spots with deep vibrations. Its curved shape not only ensures intense, deep G-spot stimulation but also generous clitoral stimulation - while the rabbit also causes other erogenous zones such as your labia to tremble. In addition, its shape forms a retaining ring so it won’t disappear even in wilder moments. The heating function of the Satisfyer Heat Wave also really spices things up: Its shaft can be heated up to 102.2 °F (39°C), which increases your pleasurable sensations and your capacity for orgasm and also gives you a body heat sensation. Each motor and the heating function can be controlled independently of one other Satisfyer Heat Wave Connect App: Rabbit with app control With its surface made of tender, medical-grade silicone, this heated vibrator has a particularly loving touch while pleasuring you. In addition to the 12 preset vibration programs, you can use the free Satisfyer Connect app for Android and Apple iOs to customize the Satisfyer Heat Wave according to your needs. Create your own programs, give your partner the control or connect the app to Spotify to let yourself be stimulated to the rhythm of your favorite songs. Like all Satisfyer vibrators, this lover is also waterproof (IPX7) so nothing stands in the way of hot times in the shower or bath! After use, just clean it with lukewarm water and a little mild soap and disinfect it with a special sexual wellness device cleaner. If the Satisfyer Heat Wave run out of steam, simply recharge it with the included USB charging cable. The Bluetooth® word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and any use of such marks by EIS GmbH is under license.Apple, the Apple logo and Apple Watch are trademarks of Apple Inc. Google Play and the Google Play logo are trademarks of Google LLC. Related links to "Satisfyer Heat Wave Connect App" Do you have any questions concerning this product?