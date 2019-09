Samsoe & Samsoe

Heaston Skirt

£130.00 £65.00

Buy Now Review It

At Trouva

This longer length skirt is bias cut from a draping acetate fabric with a shimmering satin finish. A hidden zip neatly fastens this floaty panelled satin skirt. F18303303 80% Acetate, 20% Polyester Belair Blue