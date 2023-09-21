goop

Heartthrob Vibrator

This little heart is a next-level clitoral stimulator. It has two powerful motors: One delivers a mix of vibrational patterns and intensities for broad or targeted sensations. The other creates a unique tapping motion that ranges from a gentle beat to an intense drumming. Play with them independently—each feature has three steady speeds and seven patterns—or combine them to feel it all at once. A few more reasons to love Heartthrob: It’s made from silky-soft body-safe silicone, and it’s water-resistant for bath and shower play. And it’s USB rechargeable, with an LED battery-life display, so you’re never caught on low.