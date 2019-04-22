Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Hair Care
Living Proof
Healthy + Strong Mini Transformation Kit
$18.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Sephora
A trial kit that offers a simplified solution for beautiful, healthy-looking hair.
Featured in 1 story
Cheap & Cheerful Under-$20 Mother's Day Gifts
by
Alyssa Hertzig
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Aveda
Dry Remedy Daily Moisturizing Oil
$27.00
from
Aveda
BUY
DETAILS
Curly Hair Solutions
Curly Hair Solutions™ Curl Keeper
$10.00
from
Birchbox
BUY
DETAILS
Kinky-Curly
Sea, Sand & Sun Replenishing Masque
$12.00
from
Kinky Curly
BUY
DETAILS
promoted
SheaMoisture®
Peace Rose Hair Mask
$2.49
from
Target
BUY
More from Living Proof
DETAILS
Living Proof
Restore Smooth Blowout Concentrate
£26.00
from
Space NK
BUY
DETAILS
Living Proof
Perfect Hair Day Dry Shampoo
$14.00
from
Sephora
BUY
DETAILS
Living Proof
Perfect Hair Day Heat Styling Spray
$28.00
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
DETAILS
Living Proof
Living Proof Full Shampoo
C$28.97
from
Walmart
BUY
More from Hair Care
DETAILS
Oribe
Gold Lust Dry Shampoo
$46.00
from
Bluemercury
BUY
DETAILS
Wella
Ultimate Effects Matt Clay 75ml
£2.69
from
Superdrug
BUY
DETAILS
Virtue
Polish Un-frizz Cream
£38.00
from
Space NK
BUY
Virtue
Moisture-defining Whip
£34.00
from
Space NK
BUY
More from Shopping
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
19 White Pieces To Wear After Labor Day, Because Nobody Tells Us ...
We all know that fashion “rules” are the most fun when they’re broken, and the supposed forbidden-ness of wearing white after Labor Day might be one
by
Emily Ruane
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted