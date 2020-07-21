CeraVe

Healing Ointment Cracked Skin Repair Skin Protectant

$11.99

Buy Now Review It

[ SKIN PROTECTANT ] Protects and soothes dry, cracked and chafed skin with a silky, lightweight formula that contains hyaluconic acid for added moisture [ ESSENTIAL CERAMIDES ] Formulated with three essential ceramides (1, 3, 6-II) that help restore and maintain its natural protective barrier [ NON-GREASY FEEL & WON'T CLOG PORES ] Lanolin free to avoid skin irritation caused by lanolin [ DEVELOPED WITH DERMATOLOGISTS ] All CeraVe products are developed with industry experts [ NEA SEAL OF ACCEPTANCE ] Accepted by the National Eczema Association Developed with dermatologists, CeraVe Healing Ointment provides intense, long-lasting moisturization and helps protect, soothe, and relieve extremely dry chapped and chafed skin. CeraVe Healing Ointment combines a non-greasy feel with skin essential ceramides. Use this balm to help relieve extremely dry or cracked skin, including cuticles, knuckles, elbows, heels, and even lips. Non-comedogenic Lanolin-free Hypoallergenic Preservative-free Dye-free Gentle, non-irritating formula Accepted by the National Eczema Association Key Ingredients: Ceramides: Essential for healthy skin, ceramides help restore and maintain the skin’s natural barrier Hyaluronic Acid: This ingredient attracts hydration to the skin’s surface and helps the skin retain moisture