L.A. Girl

Hd Pro Concealer

$4.99

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta Beauty

L.A. Girl's HD Pro Concealer is crease-resistant with opaque coverage in a creamy, yet lightweight texture. The long-wearing formula camouflages darkness under the eyes, redness and skin imperfections. Provides complete, natural-looking coverage, evens skin tone, covers dark circles and minimizes fine lines around the eyes.