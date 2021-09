Hay

Hay – Ice Cube Maker

£10.94 £9.24

Buy Now Review It

At Connox

The ice cube makers from the Hay Kitchen Market series hold 12 ice cubes in a simple and compact cube design or 8 in a round shape. This makes cocktail night perfect and white wine can be chilled to perfection. The ice cube maker is made of flexible and durable silicone, which makes the ice cubes easy to release.