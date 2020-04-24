Mountain Crest Gardens

Haworthia Fasciata – Zebra Plant

$4.29

Buy Now Review It

At Mountain Crest Gardens

Zebra Plant (now named Haworthiopsis fasciata) (Willdenow): Named for the distinctive white bumps that line the outside of its leaves. In nature, it grows in the shrublands of South Africa with acidic soil and partial shade or filtered light. Its ability to tolerate low light makes it a fantastic indoor succulent. Haworthia are able to tolerate low, indoor light, making them excellent houseplants, even for beginners. They are particularly easy to grow and rarely affected by common succulent pests and diseases. Strong, drought-tolerant roots will grow if they have great drainage and infrequent water. Pick deep containers with drainage holes and a gritty, well-draining soil that is 50% to 70% mineral grit (coarse sand, pumice, or perlite). Water deeply enough for water to run out the drainage hole and allow the soil to completely dry before watering again. This genus tolerates high heat by slowing down and eventually going dormant in the peak of summer. This means that, unlike other succulents, it is important not to over-water or fertilize during summer dormancy and water a bit more frequently in the winter growing season. Haworthia are slow growers and tend to stay small in pots, but they will produce new offsets in clumps around their bases. These offsets can be left to develop into a dense clump or pulled off and transplanted. Full Haworthia Guide Color - Primary Green / Lime Color - Secondary White Bloom Color White Bloom Cold Hardiness Zone 10 (30F) Recommended Light Conditions Low Indoor Light, Filtered / Partial Sun Maximum Height Under 3" Maximum Rosette Size 5"-6" Growth Habit / Shape Loose Rosette Seasonality Summer Dormant Partial Product Format 2.0" Pot Special Characteristic Hard to Kill, Slow Grower, Pet Safe