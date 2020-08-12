OPI

Have Your Panettone And Eat It Too

$13.00

Buy Now Review It

At OPI

There’s no color more delicious than this burnt orange long-lasting nail polish. This trendy fall nail color pairs perfectly with your favorite warm beverage and dessert. OPI's Infinite Shine is a three-step long lasting nail polish line that provides gel-like high shine and 11 days of wear. Use with Infinite Shine Primer and Infinite Shine Gloss for extended wear. Made in the USA.