OPI
Have Your Panettone And Eat It Too
$13.00
At OPI
There’s no color more delicious than this burnt orange long-lasting nail polish. This trendy fall nail color pairs perfectly with your favorite warm beverage and dessert. OPI's Infinite Shine is a three-step long lasting nail polish line that provides gel-like high shine and 11 days of wear. Use with Infinite Shine Primer and Infinite Shine Gloss for extended wear. Made in the USA.