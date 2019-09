Poly & Bark

Hattie Small Round Storage Stool

Add convenient storage for small essentials with this charming round ottoman. Decorative as it is useful, its rose gold metal pinhead legs lend a mid-century vibe that meshes well with casual fabric. Its lightweight portability moves easily from room to room and provides a welcomed resting spot for tired feet. Easy spot-cleaning with a wet cloth keeps this charming ottoman in good shape.