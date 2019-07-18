Ripples in time, portals through space, celebrate unity in every place. Engage modernism, motion, progress, minimalism and positive pursuits with an endless design that imbues your decor with a sense of natural fluidity. Haste is a stool that can also double as a side table or multi-purpose accent piece of exceptional appeal. Made of polypropylene plastic, and designed with a convenient storage space, Haste does not require assembly and compliments either indoor or outdoor areas.Finish- WhiteMaterials- PlasticAccent Stool or Side TableConvenient Storage SpaceSturdy Polypropylene PlasticFor Indoor or Outdoor UseNo assembly required. Specifications-Overall Product Dimensions- 12" D x 12" W x 17" H Product Weight- 4 lbsSeating Dimension- 12" D x 12" W