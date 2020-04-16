LEGO

Harry Potter The Knight Bus Building Kit

Give your young witch or wizard the ride of their life aboard the LEGO® Harry Potter™ Knight Bus™! When kids catch the purple triple-decker bus, they know they're in for a wild ride. With a hinged side panel for easy access to the interior, and a removable roof to reveal the upper deck, this magical bus is bursting with play potential. Once Harry's trunk has been loaded, it's time to hold tight. As the Knight Bus races away, swerving around corners and bouncing over bumps, kids will love how the bed slides back and forth and the chandelier swings from the ceiling. The Knight Bus toy playset comes with 3 minifigures and plenty of fun accessories to transport wizards, witches and Muggles alike to a world of imaginative play.