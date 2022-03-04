United States
NARS
Hardwired Eyeshadow
$33.00
At Mecca
The MECCA view: These dazzling eyeshadows combine decadent glitter, soft shimmer and bright pearls to catch and reflect light at maximum intensity. Worn individually for a smoky look or layered for disco-worthy fun, the high-pigment shadows glide on with ease and last all night long. Pair it with: NARS Smudge Proof Eyeshadow Base NARSEye Shadow Brush 40 Mecca Cosmetica Nourishing Cleansing Oil