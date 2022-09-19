Onyx Professional

Hard As Hoof Nail Strengthening Cream

Proven formula has been strengthening nails & conditioning cuticles for over 25 years Prevents splits, chips, peels & cracks on even the most severe cases Soft and fragile nails will quickly grow to new lengths Gives nails high endurance & long lasting strength & Coconut Scented Conditions cuticles & nails with calcium, vitamins & hydrogenated jojoba oil Weak thin fragile nails? Hard as Hoof nail strengthening cream uses a moisture rich formulation of vitamins, minerals and emollients to restore the natural moisture balance to dry, thin nails.  Soft and fragile nails will quickly grow to new lengths.  Strengthens nail and conditions cuticles.  Prevents splits, chips, and cracks.  High endurance and long lasting strength.  Great hand lotion.  Coconut Scent.  #1 best seller.