Onyx Professional
Hard As Hoof Nail Strengthening Cream
$7.80
Proven formula has been strengthening nails & conditioning cuticles for over 25 years Prevents splits, chips, peels & cracks on even the most severe cases Soft and fragile nails will quickly grow to new lengths Gives nails high endurance & long lasting strength & Coconut Scented Conditions cuticles & nails with calcium, vitamins & hydrogenated jojoba oil Weak thin fragile nails? Hard as Hoof nail strengthening cream uses a moisture rich formulation of vitamins, minerals and emollients to restore the natural moisture balance to dry, thin nails. Soft and fragile nails will quickly grow to new lengths. Strengthens nail and conditions cuticles. Prevents splits, chips, and cracks. High endurance and long lasting strength. Great hand lotion. Coconut Scent. #1 best seller.