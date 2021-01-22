United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Viking
Hard Anodized Nonstick Skillets
$90.00$39.96
At Sur La Table
Fry eggs, sear proteins or caramelize onions with versatile Viking skillets. A heavy-gauge anodized aluminum exterior provides durability and even heat distribution, while the stainless steel base makes it compatible with all stove types, including induction. Three-layer nonstick coating ensures maximum release and longevity, even if the top layer is scratched over time. Flared rims offer easy tossing and drip-free pouring.