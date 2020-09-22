Happy Rabbit

Happy Rabbit Bullet Vibrator And Orgasm Gel Kit (2 Piece)

$29.99

Buy Now Review It

At Lovehoney

Hip-hop your way to tip-top delights with the happy rabbit orgasm kit. Pairing a pocket-sized bunny ear bullet vibe with 1 fl oz of orgasm gel, its sensual hare-raising thrills are only a buzz away. The silicone bullet vibrator offers 3 thrilling speeds and 9 tempting patterns of vibration, so you can find the one that suits you best. Play with the buzzing bunny ears solo or with a partner, wet or dry, thanks to its waterproof design. To use with the orgasm gel, simply massage a drop on a sensitive external area you'd like to arouse, such as the clitoris, labia or nipples, then tease with the bullet vibe. happy rabbit loves water-based lube. Squeeze a generous dollop along the bullet for the best slip-slidey goodness. Orgasm gel ingredients: Aqua, Propanediol, Hydroxyethylcellulose, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Arginine, Ethyheyxlglycerin, Phenoxyethanol, Citric Acid, Menthol