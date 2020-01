We Are Knitters

Happy Cushion

$55.00 $41.25

Buy Now Review It

At We Are Knitters

THE KIT CONTAINS: * 1 SKEIN OF WOOL (200 GR). * 15 MM / US 19 WOODEN KNITTING NEEDLES. * THE PATTERN * A SMALL KNITTER'S SEWING NEEDLE * THE EMBROIDERED LABEL * WAK PACKAGING