Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Décor
CB2
Hanna Pink Table Lamp
$199.00
Buy Now
Review It
At CB2
Casting a classic dome shape in new light, this pink table lamp is an exclusive design by Mermelada Estudio. Opaque shade attaches to iron pole with a single decorative screw. Learn about Mermelada Estudio on our blog. CB2 exclusive.
Featured in 1 story
Stylish Ways To Illuminate Your Small-Space
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Anna Jacobs
Afternoon Dreaming Lamp Shade
$67.00
from
Amara
BUY
DETAILS
Urban Outfitters
Hello Neon Sign
$69.00
$51.75
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
DETAILS
Anthropologie
Ettie Lamp Ensemble
$228.00
$107.97
from
Anthropologie
BUY
DETAILS
Anthropologie
Issy Lamp Base
$198.00
$89.97
from
Anthropologie
BUY
More from CB2
DETAILS
CB2
Coastline Planter
$10.95
$8.99
from
CB2
BUY
DETAILS
CB2
Ombre Deep Teal Runner 2.5'x8'
$149.00
from
CB2
BUY
DETAILS
CB2
Specchio Mirror
$499.00
$399.00
from
CB2
BUY
DETAILS
CB2
Crescent Hanging Metal Planter
$59.95
from
CB2
BUY
More from Décor
DETAILS
Opalhouse
Zebra Woven Rug
$149.99
$134.99
from
Target.com
BUY
DETAILS
Lulu & Georgia
Lemon Wallpaper
$225.00
$112.00
from
Lulu & Georgia
BUY
DETAILS
Terrain
Geometric Outdoor Rug
$98.00
$69.95
from
Terrain
BUY
DETAILS
Paddywax
Cedarwood & Moss
$22.00
$18.70
from
Paddywax
BUY
More from Home
Home
All The Home Sales Worth Shopping This Week
If we could avoid ever paying full-price for another purchase, you bet your ass we would — which is exactly why we created a roundup solely devoted to
by
Elizabeth Buxton
College
Real College Students Share Their Dorm Room Storage Essentials
The typical college dorm room is cramped enough with just one person, but add in a roommate or two, and you've got to get pretty creative with storage and
by
Olivia Harrison
Home
Don't Miss This Direct-From-Dyson Sale On eBay
In addition to residing in a penthouse apartment with our Scottish fold kitten, an unlimited stash of luxury beauty products, and Noah Centineo, our dream
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted