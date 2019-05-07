Search
Products fromShopHome & DecorDécor
CB2

Hanna Pink Table Lamp

$199.00
At CB2
Casting a classic dome shape in new light, this pink table lamp is an exclusive design by Mermelada Estudio. Opaque shade attaches to iron pole with a single decorative screw. Learn about Mermelada Estudio on our blog. CB2 exclusive.
Featured in 1 story
Stylish Ways To Illuminate Your Small-Space
by Elizabeth Buxton