Uncommon Goods

Hanging Heart Vase

$65.00

Buy Now Review It

At Uncommon Goods

Handblown by Terry Weaver, the unique, heart-like glass form features a split, double opening to display fresh flowers or rooting plants, while the organic, contrasting color motif complements the plant forms within. The rims of the two openings meet, forming a space to accept a ribbon (included) or wire for hanging the piece in a window or doorway for all to admire. It's a beautiful acquisition for fine glass and flower lovers alike. Handmade in Sand Lake, NY.