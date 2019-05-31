Search
Products fromShopHandbagsTotes
Folks With Pens

Handwoven Market Basket

$30.00
At Etsy
This African Tribal sisal basket is perfect as a house warming gift. Can be stacked, folded, squashed without damaging. Avoid contact with water and it could last for years.
Featured in 1 story
Woven Bags Got A Major Upgrade For Summer '19
by Emily Ruane