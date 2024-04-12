H&M Home

Handmade Storage Basket

$14.99

Buy Now Review It

At H&M Home

Play at home on the TV or on-the-go with a vibrant 7-inch OLED screen with the Nintendo Switch (OLED model). In addition to the screen with vivid colors and sharp contrast, the Nintendo Switch (OLED model) includes a wide adjustable stand, a dock with a wired LAN port for TV play, 64 GB of internal storage, and enhanced audio. Meet the newest member of the Nintendo Switch family The new system features a vibrant 7-inch OLED screen, a wide adjustable stand, a dock with a wired LAN port, 64 GB of internal storage, and enhanced audio. Key Features 7-inch OLED screen Feast your eyes on vivid colors and crisp contrast when you play on-the-go. See the difference the vibrant screen makes, whether you're racing at top speed or squaring off against enemies. Wide, adjustable stand Flip out the sturdy stand for easy viewing in Tabletop mode. Find your best angle Adjust the stand to find the optimal viewing angle—perfect for a quick multiplayer game with a buddy. Built-in wired LAN port Connect online* using the dock’s LAN port when playing in TV mode. 64 GB internal storage Save games to your system with 64 GB of internal storage. Enhanced audio Enjoy enhanced audio from the system’s onboard speakers. Three modes in one Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch (OLED model) systems are designed to fit your life, transforming from home console to portable system in a snap! This is Joy Con™ The included Joy Con controllers give you total gameplay flexibility. * Nintendo Switch Online membership (sold separately) and Nintendo Account required for online play. Not available in all countries. Internet access required for online features. Terms apply.