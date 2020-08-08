Sunset Hill Stoneware

Handmade Stoneware Coffee Mug Northern Lights 16oz

From the sturdy handle to the artful curves, this best selling mug is a delight. Skillfully handcrafted in Wisconsin — 16 ounces; 4.75″h. Dishwasher, microwave and oven safe. 100% lead-free. FDA and California Proposition 65 compliant. Ounces may vary. Due to the nature of our handmade processes, styles and glazes will vary, resulting in unique appearances.