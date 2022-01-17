Linda Bloomfield

Handmade Short Mug

£26.00

Product description Hand-thrown short porcelain mug. Handmade by Linda Bloomfield in her west London studio. Hand-thrown porcelain mug with colour on the inside and a tactile satin matt glaze on the outside. Modern wide shape with a fine rim and tactile surface. Good housewarming or wedding present or for anyone who appreciates handmade pottery. Variations Available in matt black, mustard or grey with a shiny grey or clear glaze on the inside. Please note that these are handmade products and may vary slightly from the ones shown.