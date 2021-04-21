DaisyTableware

Handmade Ceramic Summer Daisy Pitcher With Coaster

$37.74

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

This is a handmade, ceramic pitcher decorated with textured daisy blossoms and some colorful dots. This piece would work well as a water or milk jug, creamer, and gravy boat. Also, you could use it for cut and dried flower arrangements. It is perfect for serving both hot and cold liquids. The pitcher is dishwasher-proof. This listing is for the pitcher and a small coaster disc to cover the pitcher's mouth or to put under. For the smaller jugs visit here https://www.etsy.com/listing/874918304/delicate-daisy-creamer-small-milk-jug?ref=shop_home_active_22. For the cups here https://www.etsy.com/listing/932925759/small-floral-pottery-stoneware-cup-daisy?ref=shop_home_active_12. Please, visit my shop at DaisyTableware.etsy.com for more floral dishes and at GOceramics.etsy.com for home decor. Rate this description Did you find the above description useful? Let Etsy know.