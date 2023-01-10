Single Stone

Handcrafted Bea Rectangular Step Cut Diamond Ring

$15955.73

Buy Now Review It

At 1st Dibs

About 1.27ct I/VS2 GIA certified rectangular Step cut diamond set in a handcrafted 18K yellow gold mounting. Ring is currently size 6. Please contact us about potential re-sizing. Our jewellery is made locally in Los Angeles and most pieces are made to order. For these made-to-order items, please allow 8-10 weeks for delivery. In-stock items will ship the following business day (Tues-Fri). Please contact us if you have any questions or special requests. Custom Services Resizing is available. Please enquire with desired size prior to ordering.