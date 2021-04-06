LIVEBOX

Hand Woven Tufted Tassel Throw Rug

$21.99

Buy Now Review It

Durable Cotton Material: Quality crafted with 45% Cotton+ 45% polyester+10% viscose, LIVEBOX tassel rug is ultra-durable and comfortable. Not only protect your floors from moisture, stains and scratches, but also give you soft and smooth touch. Unique Tufted Rug : With hand-woven cotton threads at the bottom, LIVEBOX woven area rug are printed with multicoloured Irregular geometric patterns (pink, blue, yellow, orange) and finished with soft block tufting, which is comfortable and soft underfoot. A little tufted design brings a cozy and luxurious feel. Hand Tassel Technology: With chic and classical tassels element, This abstract rug has snazzy hand-knotted extra fringe tassel on each side, surface with colorful patterns. The decor rug can match all themed room. It is nice children bedroom rug, and also suitable for the occasional spill under the kitchen table or girl room. Various Function: When it comes to rounding out your home with decorative touches, LIVEBOX farmhouse rugs are a great way to stage your ensemble while also softening hardwood or tile floors. Perfect for hallway runner rug, bathroom rug, kitchen rug runner, laundry room rug bedroom rug, entryway rug and door mat. Easy to Clean: LIVEBOX carpet is easy to clean, hand washed or machine washed in gentle cycle is fine. And we recommend you that machine wash must be with a laundry bag, not mixed with clothing, tufting technology slightly floating pile, not hot water washing, not soaking cleaning, and not bleach. LIVEBOX Woven Area Rug Tufted Colorful Rug Tassel Decor Abstract Runner Rug Accent Contemporary Design Floor Mat Area rugs can be powerful design tools, whether they act as artwork for the floor or simply provide a classic background for the other decor. Plus An area rug can transform an ordinary room into a cozy space for you and your new baby! LIVEBOX indoor rug can bring an exotic yet elegant feel to your home also at a comfortable price point. Beautiful for dining areas, living room, kids room, children bedrooms, entrance and more, the kids rug is durable and resistant to stains. LIVEBOXfloor rug is also available in popular sizes plus many more in the future. It is possible for you to find one that may be just right for your home year round or swap out for a seasonal design. Product Features: Technique: hand tassel technology There are 4 size: 2’×3’ft:small tassel rug used as bath,kitchen,door mat 2’×4.3’ft:cotton area rug runner for porch,entryway ,laundry 3’×5’ft,4’×6’ft:large boho floor mat for bedroom and living room Pattern: irregular geometric Color: colorful Quality You Can See: LIVEBOX tassel area rug is made with only the best materials! Affordable & Elegant: These designs add elegantly mysterious elements while fitting almost of your budgets! Guarantee: If you are not satisfied with throw rugs, plz feel free to contact us. We stand by our area rugs 100% and want all of our customers to love them as much as we do! Cleaning Instructions: hand-washed, or machine-washed in cold water at gentle cycle, do not bleach and tumble dry Notice: 1.Due to the light and screen difference. the item's color may be slightly different from the pictures. 2. Please allow 1-3cm differences due to manual measurement.