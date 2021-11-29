Pimp Up Your Plants

This design is made to order so each vase ordered will be slightly different as they are hand painted. Pimpupyourplants has joined forces with Come To Mama and are bringing you this exclusive offer to pair your vase with a tailor made bouquet! This beautiful floral vase has been designed to freshen up any space and glisten in the sunlight as the rays hit the gold leaf top. Decorated with a white base and red, lilac and pink daisies, this little cube brings so much joy. All flowers come beautifully wrapped in printed tissue paper and tied with a bow plus we can hand write any personal messages making this a DREAMY gift idea! All vases sealed with a varnish however cannot be filled with water. These vases are decorative only and are not designed to hold water. SIZE height 11cm x width 3.5cm (inner width 3cm) Postage Calculated by weight at checkout Small 2nd Class £4 Medium 2nd Class £7 Large 2nd Class £9