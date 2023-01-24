Maisonette

Hand-painted Accent Chest

$869.00

This magnificent chest comes with storage space and handcrafted style to boot. Built from meranti wood and MDF, it stands 34'' H. This hand-painted piece offers a convenient spot to tuck away anything from seasonal clothes and spare toys. The seven drawers with wood glides offer a smooth open. About Butler: Founded in 1930, Butler has long been a household name synonymous with high-quality, design-centric furniture. Originally manufacturing clock shelves and radio benches, the brand has evolved to expand their classic designs to every room in the home. Their uncompromising attention to detail and exacting standards ensure that each piece will be "The Brightest Spot In Your Room" and is crafted for generations to come.