Anthropologie
Hand-knotted Alia Rug
$298.00
$238.40
Buy Now
Review It
At Anthropologie
Hand-knotted in a classic diamond motif, this rug lends pop of color to otherwise neutral spaces.
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
West Elm
Kasuri Wool Dhurrie
$118.00
from
West Elm
BUY
DETAILS
Houzz
Aiden Handwoven Midnight Blue Rayon Rug With Tassels
$529.00
$399.00
from
Houzz
BUY
DETAILS
Bungalow Rose
Nampa Slate Rug, 5' X 7'6''
$598.00
$196.99
from
Wayfair
BUY
DETAILS
Lulu & Georgia
Sunburst Rug, Denim
$272.00
$204.00
from
Lulu & Georgia
BUY
More from Anthropologie
DETAILS
Anthropologie
Cropped Utility Pants
$120.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
DETAILS
Anthropologie
Natural World Coffee Table
$998.00
$699.95
from
Anthropologie
BUY
DETAILS
Anthropologie
Louisa Tote Bag
$88.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
DETAILS
Anthropologie
Pilcro Mid-rise Slim Boyfriend Jean
$140.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
More from Décor
DETAILS
Opalhouse
Zebra Woven Rug
$149.99
$134.99
from
Target.com
BUY
DETAILS
Lulu & Georgia
Lemon Wallpaper
$225.00
$112.00
from
Lulu & Georgia
BUY
DETAILS
Terrain
Geometric Outdoor Rug
$98.00
$69.95
from
Terrain
BUY
DETAILS
Paddywax
Cedarwood & Moss
$22.00
$18.70
from
Paddywax
BUY
