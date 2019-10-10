Ganni

Hand Knit Wool Puff Sleeve Pullover

$475.00

Hand-knitted jumper with cropped puff sleeves spun from a premium wool-blend in a chunky jacquard knit. The detailing is reworked from a traditional pattern. This knitwear is produced by a small traditional family-run business in the South of Tuscany in Italy and knitted by hand by local women. Each piece takes 3 days to knit and is therefore unique and may vary slightly. Fits true to size Designed for a cropped, casual fit High-neck Ribbed hem and trim Elbow sleeve length Hand-knitted Responsible Wool Standard certified The style takes up to three days to knit The model is 172 cm/ 5'7" and wearing a size S