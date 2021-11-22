Hastshilip Britain

Our Deck The Halls Tree Ornament comes on a cream base made of 100% felted wool. The hand-embroidered detailing makes this tree ornament extra special. Designed as a Christmas tree decoration, but could equally be hung up anywhere around the house to add some festive cheer. This felt bauble features the same design on each side, so the beautiful detailing is visible from every angle. Our Deck The Halls Tree Ornament is ethically handcrafted by our talented artisans in Northern India, and designed by us at our studio in the UK. Please Note: Due to these pieces being made by hand and the use of natural materials (wool and cotton), these timeless pieces sometimes have slight imperfections. This includes natural markings and differing sizes by up to 1cm. We love this because it makes our products more unique and one of a kind; no two items will be the same. If the item is in stock, it will be dispatched within 1-3 working days. If the item is out of stock, it will be available on Backorder and will be handmade for you by our artisans in India within 3-5 weeks. Please note, if you order multiple items and one of the items is on Backorder, we will ship your whole order together once everything is in stock (in 3-5 weeks). If you would like an item urgently, please send us a message Materials: Felted wool and cotton thread.