SunflowerSalutation

Hand Dyed Cotton Throw Blanket

$75.00

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

This item is PERFECT for people like me who always need a blanket on them no matter the temperature! 100% Muslin Cotton makes this blanket soft to the touch and safe for your skin! Each blanket is 100% original and made with so much love. Please note: Item will not be exactly as shown in photos. Every item is handmade and custom made to order. Colors and patterns may vary.