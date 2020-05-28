Saslax

Halter Neck Maxi Dress

Material: Soft Cotton; Light and soft, breathable to wear in Summer. Tie closure Floal print dress, polka dot dress; Backless, self-tie halter neck, sleeveless, halter top, elastic waistband, detachable belt, high wastline, above ankles length, shorter in the front and longer in the back, slip underneath. This Summer dress has great stretch in the waist area and comes with a detachable belt and the tie around the waist gives it some structure. The floral dress skirt flares out from the waist and does not hamper movements, flows as you walk; Great to pair with all kind of shoes, bags, hair styles. and statement jewels. Long maxi sundress, the backless halter top design allows your arms and shoulders to be exposed, and show your sexy curve. The boho maxi dress can dress up or down with accessories; Easy-to-wear piece style perfect for party, cocktail, beach, picnic, outdoors, dating etc.