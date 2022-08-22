Amazon

Halo View In Sage Green

$79.99

More than just counting steps — Access key Halo health metrics like heart rate, Activity points, Sleep score, and on-demand blood oxygen levels on the Halo View color touch display. Halo membership included — Purchase includes 12 months of full access to exclusive membership features, workouts, and programs. Auto-renews at $3.99/month + tax. To manage your membership, visit Your Account › Memberships & Subscriptions. Move better — Get a Movement Assessment with the Halo app and a personalized exercise program to help improve your movement health over time. Recharge and refuel — Measure the quantity and quality of your sleep, and discover daily meditations and delicious recipes from WW, Whole Foods Market, and more. Discover more — Access an ever-growing library of expert-backed, on-demand workouts and other ways to stay healthy. Go deeper — Measure your body fat percentage using just your smartphone camera and the Halo app and analyze your tone of voice with the Halo app. On-the-go control — Receive call & text notifications, control music, start live workouts, and get move reminders right from your wrist. Halo works with Alexa - Ask your Alexa-enabled device to tell you your health summary, activity score, sleep quality, and more. Visit settings within the Halo app and click on "Connect Alexa" to enable.