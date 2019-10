Celebrate It

Halloween Ruffle Bowl

$6.00 $3.60

Buy Now Review It

At Michaels

This Halloween, serve your guests in style with this raffle bowl by Celebrate It. You can use it to serve spooky sweet or savory treats to your guests. Details: Orange and black 9.8" x 9.8" x 3.34" (24.892cm x 24.892cm x 8.484cm) 1 bowl Plastic