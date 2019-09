Dermadoctor

Hair Brushes & Combs

£40.47

Buy Now Review It

At SkinStore

This brightening eye cream hydrates, smoothes and firms delicate skin for a more ageless appearance. Wild harvested Kakadu plum puts the SUPER in super fruit. Ounce per ounce, Kakadu plums contain on average 55 times the vitamin C of Florida oranges. Vitamin C is a potent antioxidant and helps protect skin from environmental aggressors by fighting free radical damage. This formula is dermatologist and ophthalmologist tested and approved, allergy tested, hypoallergenic, non-irritating, non-drying, non-comedogenic, free of fragrances, dyes, parabens, phthalates, gluten, oil and sulfates and has not been tested on animals.