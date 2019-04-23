Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Outerwear
Topshop
Hack Denim Jacket
C$95.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Hudson's Bay
This denim jacket with hacked rip detailing will add some modern edge to your outfit. If you are feeling fashion-forward match your denim or contrast washes.
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Three Dots
Sequin Bomber Jacket
$176.00
from
Bloomingdale's
BUY
DETAILS
The Frankie Shop
Mint Double Breasted Blazer
$259.00
from
The Frankie Shop
BUY
DETAILS
Ganni
Cropped Denim Jacket
$540.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
Current/Elliott
The Chamry Quilted Denim Jacket
$288.00
from
Saks Fifth Avenue
BUY
More from Topshop
DETAILS
Topshop
Jungle Leather Woven Detail Mid Slingbacks
$115.00
from
Topshop
BUY
DETAILS
Topshop
Scott Utility Jacket
$95.00
$47.49
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Topshop
Utility Pocket Boiler Suit
£55.00
from
Topshop
BUY
DETAILS
Topshop
Stand Out Waterfall Dress By Boutique
£95.00
£30.00
from
Topshop
BUY
More from Outerwear
DETAILS
Loup Charmant
Saint Denis Single-breasted Linen Blazer
£320.00
from
MatchesFashion.com
BUY
DETAILS
Nanushka
Hide Vegan Leather Puffer Jacket
$620.00
from
Intermix
BUY
DETAILS
BB Dakota
Soft Spot Faux Fur Jacket
$138.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
DETAILS
H&M
Double-breasted Jacket
$34.99
from
H&M
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted