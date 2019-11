Torrid

Hacci A-line Coat

$118.90 $71.34

Buy Now Review It

At Torrid

An A-line, hacci coat comes in a brushed fabric that has an incredible marled pattern and a two-button front closure. Hacci fabric Shawl collar Dual-button front Long sleeves Baste-stitched flap pockets Satin lining CONTENT + CARE Shell: polyester/cotton; lining: polyester/spandex Wash cold; dry low Imported plus size jacket SIZE + FIT Model is 5'10", size 1 Size 2 measures 42" from shoulder