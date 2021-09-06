Habitat

Habitat Abstract Miro Patterned Cushion – Multi – 45 X 45cm

£10.00

Buy Now Review It

At Habitat

Designed by and exclusive to Habitat, the Miro neutral multi-coloured patterned cushion has a graphic, abstract design, perfect for adding interest to a sofa. Made from 100% cotton and available in other colourways, the cushion is supplied with a soft pad and works well with complementary colour-block cushions. Cover 100% cotton. Filling 100% polyester. Size L45, W45cm. This cover is machine washable at 40C. EAN: 5053721860335.