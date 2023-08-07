James Read Tan

H2o Tan Drops Face

$39.00

At Revolve

James Read Tan offers a tailor-made approach to self-tanning. The H2O Tan Drops are a water-based formula that works with your daily skincare products to promote a natural, glowing complexion. Infused with skin boosting ingredients such as Aloe Vera and Hyaluronic Acid, the gradual tan drops feature a unique dropper applicator that allows you to control color by simply increasing the dosage for a deeper, flawless tan. The Details Water, Aloe Vera, and Hyaluronic Acid work together to hydrate and moisturize skin while ensuring an even tan Water-based formula means no clogged pores or dryness Suitable for all skin types 1.01 fl oz How to Use Mix 1-4 drops to your usual moisturizer, lotion or cream in the palm of your hand and apply evenly over the face Increasing the dosage will increase the depth of color