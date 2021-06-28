Byredo

Gypsy Water Eau De Parfum

£122.00

Inspired by Romani culture, the scent of BYREDO's Gypsy Water Eau de Parfum will swiftly awaken a dream of nomadism thanks to its notes of pine needle, sandalwood, amber and citrus. Housed in the brand's instantly recognisable (and incredibly lust-have) chic and simple – yet quintessentially luxe – monochrome bottles, BYREDO's Gypsy Water Eau de Parfum has quickly become a firm favourite in any respectable fragrance-ophile's collection and regular guest on their Instagram grid too. Created as an ode to Romani culture, prepare to fall for the scent's spellbinding blend of woody pine needle and sandalwood alongside intense amber and refreshing citrus (think: lemon and bergamot) to evoke the fever and spirit of nights spent in the forest. We're sold, are you? HOW TO USE