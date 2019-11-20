Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Earrings
Kenneth Jay Lane
Gunmetal Tone Crystal Clip Earrings
$188.00
$48.00
Buy Now
Review It
At The Outnet
Earrings Gunmetal-tone Crystal Clip fastening Imported
Need a few alternatives?
maslojewelry
Gold Cascade Formless Earrings
$56.00
from
Etsy
BUY
CONTOURstudio
Long Alia Earrings
$125.00
from
Etsy
BUY
BooandBooFactory
Oval Resin Earrings
$32.00
from
Etsy
BUY
BaubleBar
Laniyah Fringe Drop Earrings
$44.00
$18.00
from
BaubleBar
BUY
More from Kenneth Jay Lane
Kenneth Jay Lane
Gunmetal Tone Crystal Clip Earrings
$188.00
$48.00
from
The Outnet
BUY
Kenneth Jay Lane
Gold-tone Crystal Earrings
$75.00
$56.25
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Kenneth Jay Lane
Gold-plated And Resin Necklace
$79.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Kenneth Jay Lane
Snake Collar Necklace
$275.00
$220.00
from
Saks Fifth Avenue
BUY
More from Earrings
promoted
Lightbox
Solitaire Studs In Pink
$600.00
from
Lightbox
BUY
Britta Ambauen
Rebirth Sprout Earrings
$40.00
from
Uncommon Goods
BUY
aeydē
Harmony Earrings
£47.14
from
aeydē
BUY
Luv Aj
Mini Donut Hoops
$75.00
from
Kith
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted