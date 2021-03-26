Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Shoulder Bags
BROMEN
Guitar-strap Satchel
$78.00
$49.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Amazon
The handbag is made of vegan leather by professional craftsmen.
Need a few alternatives?
BROMEN
Guitar-strap Satchel
BUY
$49.99
$78.00
Amazon
JW PEI
Croc-effect Shoulder Bag
BUY
$36.99
Amazon
UTO
Mini Handbag
BUY
$15.99
Amazon
DishclothAbundance
Large Water Bottle Holder
BUY
C$15.85
Etsy
More from Shoulder Bags
BROMEN
Guitar-strap Satchel
BUY
$49.99
$78.00
Amazon
JW PEI
Croc-effect Shoulder Bag
BUY
$36.99
Amazon
UTO
Mini Handbag
BUY
$15.99
Amazon
DishclothAbundance
Large Water Bottle Holder
BUY
C$15.85
Etsy
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted