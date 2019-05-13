Search
Products fromShopClothingDresses
Violeta By Mango

Guipure Midi Dress

$129.99
At Mango
Lace fabric. Flared design. V-neck neckline. Short sleeve. Side length 34.25 in. Back length 33.46 in. These measures have been calculated for a 6 size.
Featured in 1 story
Black-Tie Dresses For Every Budget
by Emily Ruane