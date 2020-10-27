Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Accessories
Hair Accessories
SVNR
Guayaquil Barrette
$150.00
Buy Now
Review It
At SVNR
Need a few alternatives?
promoted
INC International Concepts
Embroidered Knotted Headband
$24.50
from
Macy's
BUY
Seven Style
Large Size Scrunchies, 55 Pack
$9.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Smiffys
Desire Long Curly Costume Wig Adult Candy Pink
$22.99
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
BaubleBar
Hop To It Headband
$32.00
from
BUY
More from SVNR
SVNR
Bangalore Earrings
£111.80
from
Garmentory
BUY
SVNR
Bangalore Earrings
$150.00
from
Garmentory
BUY
SVNR
Pi Max Hoop In Obsidian
$135.00
from
SVNR
BUY
SVNR
Belitung
$95.00
from
SVNR
BUY
More from Hair Accessories
promoted
INC International Concepts
Embroidered Knotted Headband
$24.50
from
Macy's
BUY
Seven Style
Large Size Scrunchies, 55 Pack
$9.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Smiffys
Desire Long Curly Costume Wig Adult Candy Pink
$22.99
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
BaubleBar
Hop To It Headband
$32.00
from
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted