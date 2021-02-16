GTRACING

Music Gaming Chair: Original designed with two bluetooth speakers. the surround sound system brings out the best in your entertainment, delivering remarkable and richly detailed stereo sound out loud in solid bass and clear, full audio. connect it to your smartphone, tablet or other bluetooth enabled devices, and enjoy music, mobile game or movie with thrilling, cinema like sound from the comfort of your gaming chair. Ergonomic Design: Strong metal frame designed to help promote a comfortable seated position, keeping you comfy after long hours of game or work. thick padded back and seat and retractable footrest are perfect for relaxing. Multi Function: bluetooth speakers for 6 hour music play; relaxing footrest; armrest and seat height adjustable; up 90 to 170 degree ,reclining; rocking; 360 degree swivel; removable headrest pillow and lumbar cushion for added support. High Quality Material: Smooth Pu leather upholstery. thick padded seat cushion made of high density foam. heavy duty chair base and nylon smooth rolling casters for great stability and mobility. weight capacity: 300lbs Wide Applications: Gtracing gaming chair is an ideal seat of choice for working, studying and gaming. it will make your space more modern and elegant,and make you more comfortable.