Why You’ll Love It
Each bottle is filled with only organic spice ground from the root of the perennial turmeric plant. This powerhouse spice is known for its role in ancient Ayurvedic medicine and boasts a high concentration of the plant enzyme curcumin, which offers a wealth of anti-aging antioxidants and more than two dozen powerful anti-inflammatory compounds.
SKU: 089836185259
About This Brand
Simply Organic
Simply Organic, an all-organic brand from Frontier Co-op™, offers an extensive and growing selection of certified organic spices, seasonings, and baking flavors while supporting organic agriculture around the globe. By providing the best available organic seasonings and donating one percent of sales to organic agriculture and education, Simply Organic genuinely offers "Pure.Simple.Joy."
Shop The Brand
Ingredients
Organic turmeric
Disclaimer: Information, statements, and reviews regarding products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Results vary person to person, and there is no guarantee of specific results. Thrive Market assumes no liability for inaccuracies or misstatements about products.
Nutrition information
Serving Size:
1/4 tsp (0.5g)
Servings Per
Container: 133
Amount per serving
% daily value
Total Fat
0g
0%
Trans Fat
0g
Sodium
0mg
0%
Total Carbohydrate
0g
0%
Protein
0g