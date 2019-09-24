Simply Organic

Why You’ll Love It Each bottle is filled with only organic spice ground from the root of the perennial turmeric plant. This powerhouse spice is known for its role in ancient Ayurvedic medicine and boasts a high concentration of the plant enzyme curcumin, which offers a wealth of anti-aging antioxidants and more than two dozen powerful anti-inflammatory compounds. SKU: 089836185259 About This Brand Simply Organic Simply Organic, an all-organic brand from Frontier Co-op™, offers an extensive and growing selection of certified organic spices, seasonings, and baking flavors while supporting organic agriculture around the globe. By providing the best available organic seasonings and donating one percent of sales to organic agriculture and education, Simply Organic genuinely offers "Pure.Simple.Joy." Shop The Brand Ingredients Organic turmeric Disclaimer: Information, statements, and reviews regarding products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Results vary person to person, and there is no guarantee of specific results. Thrive Market assumes no liability for inaccuracies or misstatements about products. Nutrition information Serving Size: 1/4 tsp (0.5g) Servings Per Container: 133 Amount per serving % daily value Total Fat 0g 0% Trans Fat 0g Sodium 0mg 0% Total Carbohydrate 0g 0% Protein 0g