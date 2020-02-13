Joey Healy
Grooming Dermablade Trio
$18.00
At Joey Healy
Touch up in between brow shapings with confidence. Easily and painlessly eliminate unwanted hair with our Grooming Dermablade Trio. Their precise stainless steel blades erase the finest hair surrounding the eyebrow and face, leaving even the most sensitive skin smooth and flawless. The collapsible portion ensures safe use while making it the ideal travel tool for portable maintenance. This 3-pack allows you to always keep one within reach for added convenience.