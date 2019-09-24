Lush

Grl Pwr Bubble Bar

$10.95

These goodies are available online now, and will start hopping into stores starting April 15th—check with your local shop to confirm availability. Spice up your life and your tub with this flower-scented bubble bath fit for a feminist icon. Blue and pink hues swirl together to create frothy purple perfection perfumed with uplifting bergamot, sensual ylang ylang and grounding cedarwood. Crush the bar like you'd crush the patriarchy and treat yourself to a relaxing time surrounded by heaping hills of girl-powered bubbles.