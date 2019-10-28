Grid Decorative Box

Our glossy ceramic grid-patterned box is where life and style intersect—it keeps your bedside, bathroom or tabletop tidy and looks good doing it. Pop one on your shelf or mantel for instant design cred Stoneware box with removable lid Stash keys, jewelry, candy, change and more Potter, designer and author Jonathan Adler brings his iconic vision of a modern home to a completely new brand that’s fresh, fashionable, photogenic, and stylish AF 9.6" W x 4.75" D x 4.25" H Grid Decorative Box, Black and White: Our glossy ceramic grid-patterned box is where life and style intersect—it keeps your bedside, bathroom or tabletop tidy and looks good doing it. Pop one on your shelf or mantel for instant design cred. Now House by Jonathan Adler introduces smart new decorative accessories, furniture, rugs, bedding and more – all designed to make living an effortless (and ever-chic) pursuit. With styles ranging from mid-century to ultra-modern, you’ll never run out of ways to wow. It’s what’s new, it’s what’s now. Now House by Jonathan Adler: Smile, you’re home.